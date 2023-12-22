The price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland is continuing to creep up, according to the latest price comparisons.

The newest figures from the Consumer Council, which surveys suppliers every week across Northern Ireland to benchmark prices on the cost of oil, shows that the average price for 900 litres is now £655.87 – compared with £623.48 three weeks ago.

The average price of 500 litres is currently £370.37 up almost £20 over the same period. Likewise, the average cost of 300 litres is now £237.80, compared with £221.79 on November 30.

The Consumer Council advises householders that although they might have a regular oil supplier, they should shop around and look at other suppliers as many will deliver further afield at no extra cost.

The Consumer Council carries out a weekly price check on home heating oil across Northern Ireland. Picture: National World.

The weekly comparison figures show there can be quite a difference in the price of oil across Northern Ireland’s 11 local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £240.26 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon while the lowest average price of £234.26 was found in Derry City and Strabane.

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Newry City, Mourne and Down are paying the highest average price of £374.32 while the lowest is again in Derry City and Strabane at £365.80.