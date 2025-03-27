Home Start East Antrim Baby Bank is expanding its services to support even more families in the Larne area.

The volunteer-run organisation, which moved from Greenland Community Centre to First Larne Presbyterian Church in August 2024, was set up to support families facing financial hardship or crisis.

It accepts good quality second hand clothes and essential items such as nappies, toiletries, and bedding, along with some items of equipment.

Previously catering for families with children between the ages of 0-3, the Baby Bank has been able to increase its upper age limit. In a post on their Facebook page, the service said: “Thanks to the generous support of our community, we now have additional storage – allowing us to extend Baby Bank support to children up to age 5!

Sarah (left) and Nicola at the Home-Start East Antrim baby bank in Larne. Photo: Baby Bank Alliance

"This means we can reach even more families across Larne, providing vital resources and support where it's needed most.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers for their hard work, commitment, and heart for families.”