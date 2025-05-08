Home Start East Antrim Baby Bank in Larne seeking donations of children's clothing
The volunteer-run organisation, which moved from Greenland Community Centre to First Larne Presbyterian Church in August 2024, was set up to support families facing financial hardship or crisis.
Previously catering for families with children between the ages of 0-3, the Baby Bank has been able to increase its upper age limit to 5.
In a social media post, the organisation said: “We are still in need of boys’/girls’ clothing etc for 3-5 years old. New or good condition, pre-loved clothes are acceptable. Donations can be dropped off on Thursday evenings, 6-7pm or Tuesday mornings, 11.30am-1pm.
"We currently have a good stock of under one year old boys’/girls’ clothes, coats etc so have paused donations for this age range.
“As always we really appreciate the support we have received; without it we couldn't help the families.”
