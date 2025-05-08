Home Start East Antrim Baby Bank in Larne seeking donations of children's clothing

By Helena McManus
Published 8th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Home Start East Antrim Baby Bank in Larne is in need of donations of new or good condition pre-loved children’s clothing for the 3-5 age range.

The volunteer-run organisation, which moved from Greenland Community Centre to First Larne Presbyterian Church in August 2024, was set up to support families facing financial hardship or crisis.

Previously catering for families with children between the ages of 0-3, the Baby Bank has been able to increase its upper age limit to 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media post, the organisation said: “We are still in need of boys’/girls’ clothing etc for 3-5 years old. New or good condition, pre-loved clothes are acceptable. Donations can be dropped off on Thursday evenings, 6-7pm or Tuesday mornings, 11.30am-1pm.

Sarah (left) and Nicola at the Home-Start East Antrim baby bank in Larne. Photo: Baby Bank AllianceSarah (left) and Nicola at the Home-Start East Antrim baby bank in Larne. Photo: Baby Bank Alliance
Sarah (left) and Nicola at the Home-Start East Antrim baby bank in Larne. Photo: Baby Bank Alliance

"We currently have a good stock of under one year old boys’/girls’ clothes, coats etc so have paused donations for this age range.

“As always we really appreciate the support we have received; without it we couldn't help the families.”

Related topics:Larne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice