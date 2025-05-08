Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home Start East Antrim Baby Bank in Larne is in need of donations of new or good condition pre-loved children’s clothing for the 3-5 age range.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteer-run organisation, which moved from Greenland Community Centre to First Larne Presbyterian Church in August 2024, was set up to support families facing financial hardship or crisis.

Previously catering for families with children between the ages of 0-3, the Baby Bank has been able to increase its upper age limit to 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post, the organisation said: “We are still in need of boys’/girls’ clothing etc for 3-5 years old. New or good condition, pre-loved clothes are acceptable. Donations can be dropped off on Thursday evenings, 6-7pm or Tuesday mornings, 11.30am-1pm.

Sarah (left) and Nicola at the Home-Start East Antrim baby bank in Larne. Photo: Baby Bank Alliance

"We currently have a good stock of under one year old boys’/girls’ clothes, coats etc so have paused donations for this age range.

“As always we really appreciate the support we have received; without it we couldn't help the families.”