Home-Start East Antrim: Baby Bank 'well stocked' with warm clothing for children aged 0-3
Home-Start East Antrim is reminding the local community that its Larne-based Baby Bank is 'well stocked' with warm winter clothing for children aged 0-3.
A post on the family support organisation’s Facebook page read: “If your family or a family you know needs warm coats, winter clothing, pyjamas or other essentials for a child aged 0-3, use this link https://homestarteastantrim.org.uk/baby-bank to let us know how we can help.”
The volunteer-run service first launched in March 2024, and was set up to support families facing financial hardship or crisis.
