Home-Start East Antrim seeking volunteers to support families living in Carrickfergus, Larne or Newtownabbey

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 09:46 BST
Home-Start East Antrim is seeking volunteers to support families living in the Carrickfergus, Larne or Newtownabbey areas.

In a social media post, the organisation wrote: “Parenting babies and small children can be tiring, isolating, and without support can be overwhelming. By being matched to a family in your community and visiting them for two hours each week, you can provide help with the children, practical support, company, and compassion.

"These very simple things make the world of difference to a parent who is struggling.”

There are currently families on Home-Start East Antrim’s wait list who urgently need support and befriending, the post added, with the next round of volunteer training due to start in September.

Home-Start East Antrim is seeking volunteers. Photo: Helena McManusplaceholder image
Home-Start East Antrim is seeking volunteers. Photo: Helena McManus

Volunteers will receive free, flexible training and ongoing support from the Home-Start East Antrim team, with all out of pocket expenses such as travel costs covered.

Anyone interested can find out more about volunteering by calling/texting 07799373478 or emailing [email protected].

