Home-Start Lisburn/Colin receives The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Home-Start Lisburn/Colin recently received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service at a reception hosted by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson, in Lagan Valley Island.

Home Start provides support to help parents struggling with family life. Home visits, providing tailor-made support to suit the family, is at the heart of the service. We support a range of families facing differing issues from: single parents, those unemployed, living in social housing, those living with mental health and disability or domestic violence.

Home-Start Lisburn/Colin is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways in which fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The Mayor Councillor Scott Carson hosts a reception for Home Start Lisburn/Colin after volunteers received the Queen's Award

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

The Mayor, Councillor Scott Carson commented: “Homestart Lisburn Colin are highly thought of in the community and their work of supporting parents in times of need is very much valued.

"Many parents in the local area have felt looked after and cared for in tough moments and this is an invaluable feeling to give people.

"They have received this very high honour because of the mind set they have towards their work and how that has benefitted the local community.”

Home-Start Lisburn/Colin’s Vice Chair said:: “It’s fantastic for Home-Start Lisburn/Colin to receive this prestigious award recognising the time, dedication, commitment and hugely important contribution to the children and families of this community.

"The support Home-Start volunteers offer to families can be the lifeline they need to help give our children the best start in life.”