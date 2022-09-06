Home Start Teddy Bears Picnic is a ‘Grrrreat’ success

Home Start East Antrim provide a wide range of support services to families with at least one child aged under five in the Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey area including family group sessions, baby massage, home visiting support and more.

The picnic event was held to bring Home Start supported families and volunteers together for a Jubilee Celebration event, supported by Mid and East Antrim Council.

The many families who went along enjoyed fun activities from Jump Jiggle and Jive to Face painting and a treasure hunt.

Enjoying the Home Start East Antrim Teddy Bears Picnic at Kilcreggan Urban Farm

The organisers have thanked Kilcreggan Urban Farm for their hospitality and to the Dancing Goat Café for the lovely treats they provided.

To find out more about receiving support from Home Start or becoming a Home Start family volunteer, contact Kelly Taylor Scheme Manager Tel 07799373478 Email: [email protected] or find them on Facebook

