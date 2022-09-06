Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Home Start Teddy Bears Picnic is a ‘Grrrreat’ success

Local family support charity Home Start East Antrim held a Teddy Bears Picnic at Kilcreggan Urban Farm, Carrickfergus, recently with great success.

By Elinor Glynn
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:47 am

Home Start East Antrim provide a wide range of support services to families with at least one child aged under five in the Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey area including family group sessions, baby massage, home visiting support and more.

The picnic event was held to bring Home Start supported families and volunteers together for a Jubilee Celebration event, supported by Mid and East Antrim Council.

The many families who went along enjoyed fun activities from Jump Jiggle and Jive to Face painting and a treasure hunt.

Most Popular

Enjoying the Home Start East Antrim Teddy Bears Picnic at Kilcreggan Urban Farm

The organisers have thanked Kilcreggan Urban Farm for their hospitality and to the Dancing Goat Café for the lovely treats they provided.

To find out more about receiving support from Home Start or becoming a Home Start family volunteer, contact Kelly Taylor Scheme Manager Tel 07799373478 Email: [email protected] or find them on Facebook

Families enjoyed, fun activities from Jump Jiggle and Jive, Face painting and a treasure hunt at Kilcreggan Urban Farm
The event was held to bring Home Start supported families and volunteers together for a Jubilee Celebration event, supported by Mid and East Antrim Council.
CarrickfergusNewtownabbeyLarneMid and East Antrim CouncilEmail