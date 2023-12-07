There was a wave of support for Homelessness Awareness Week in the Mid and East Antrim area as donations for local food banks flooded into Northern Ireland Housing Executive offices.

Coffee mornings were hosted by Housing Executive staff in the Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena offices as part of a wider series of events.

All three offices welcomed voluntary and statutory representatives from across the district, many of whom brought donations for local food banks.

Staff in Ballymena were particularly delighted to be joined by Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Stewart McDonald, for a cuppa and a chat.

Pictured with the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Stewart McDonald at the Housing Executive Homeless Awareness Week Coffee Morning in the Ballymena office are Housing Executive staff and stakeholders. Photo: NIHE

The theme for Homelessness Awareness Week, which runs from December 4-10 this year, was Turning the Tide of Homelessness.

The Housing Executive used the occasion to host a range awareness raising events and advice clinics across Northern Ireland aimed at preventing homelessness and supporting those who are homeless or threatened with homelessness.

Carolyn Crawford, Housing Executive Manager Mid and East Antrim said: “I am delighted that this year’s coffee mornings have been so well attended.

“It is testament to how the issue of homelessness is close to so many hearts, especially at this time of year.

Pictured at the Housing Executive Homeless Awareness Week Coffee Morning which was held at the Larne office are Linda Cameron, Housing Executive Counter Assistant, Lorraine Wilson, Housing Executive Leader Carrick and Larne and Ruth Corey, Larne Community Care Centre. Photo: NIHE

“Our local team are passionate about raising awareness on the rising levels of homelessness and working alongside our partner agencies to turn the tide on homelessness in Northern Ireland.”