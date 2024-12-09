Homelessness Awareness Week was ‘kicked off’ with a six-a-side charity tournament in Coleraine, funded by the Housing Executive.

The Street Soccer NI competition, held in The Score Centre, was one of many Housing Executive’s events to mark Homelessness Awareness Week (December 2-8).

Stephen Fleming, Street Soccer NI, Causeway Coordinator said: “Once again from myself and the teams, thank you to the Housing Executive for organising this brilliant event.

“Their funding has allowed us to bring everyone together to have fun through football while enabling us to highlight the sad reality of homelessness in our wee country.

Pictured at Street Soccer NI’s 6-a-side charity tournament in Coleraine, funded and organised by the Housing Executive to mark Homelessness Awareness Week 2024 are local players with their International appearance caps for representing Northern Ireland at the Homeless World Cup in South Korea and the Unity Cup in Switzerland. They are joined by Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager and Sally Kelly, Housing Executive Causeway Housing Solutions & Support Team Leader. CREDIT NIHE

“At Street Soccer NI we believe that everyone deserves a safe place to call home and we also recognise that sport can help people feel at home by boosting the morale of some of our most vulnerable in society.

“Today I watched men laugh together and build new friendships all thanks to sport. We had six teams taking part including one from the Housing Executive, one from Making Waves, a local Mental Health support group plus four others from the Coleraine project.

“The majority of the players have experienced homelessness, are seeking asylum or are being supported by either the Home Office or the local Trust. It was fantastic to have Paddy Hargan captain the local Housing Executive team. He has been a fantastic support to us throughout the year in helping our participants feel safe in their communities.”

Paddy Hargan, Housing Executive Temporary Accommodation Officer, said: “I became involved with Street Soccer NI just under two years ago and when I saw the difference they made I wanted to get involved.

Housing Executive staff and representatives from the PSNI are pictured with one of the teams who took part in the Causeway Cup, a Street Soccer NI’s 6-a-side charity tournament in Coleraine, funded and organised by the Housing Executive to mark Homelessness Awareness Week 2024 whose theme this year was A Time For Change. CREDIT NIHE

“Stephen works tirelessly to bring positive change to people’s lives and I feel it is vital that The Housing Executive supports projects like this to help create positive change in our communities.

“My involvement in their local events includes giving advice on football and housing as well as being on hand to sign-post players to other support services.

“Most recently I facilitated a workshop on applying for housing and explained how we can assist with homelessness and temporary accommodation. I am keen to do what I can going forward to get Street Soccer NI maximum exposure for their fantastic work.”