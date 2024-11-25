A number of homes have been evacuated in Portadown due to a gas leak.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area as the emergency services deal with the situation in the Princess Way area of the Co Armagh town.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are asked to avoid Princess Way in Portadown due to a report of a gas leak in the area.

"A number of residents are being evacuated from their homes as a precaution,” said the police.

Meanwhile Killicomaine Residents Group issued an invitation to anyone affected by the gas lead at Princess Way.

In an online statement the group said: “The community centre is open for residents who are out of their homes. They are serving tea and coffee.”

One person said the smell of gas in the area was ‘terrible’.

Some parents were concerned about access to Edenderry Primary School but access to the school remains open at this time.