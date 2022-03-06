Homes evacuated in security alert as pipe-bomb type device found

Confirming that the incident had now ended, Inspector Moyne said: “Following a report at 2.10pm today (Sunday) of a suspicious object in the area, our officers attended and implemented a public safety operation.

“Ammunition Technical Officers were called to the scene to examine the object, which was located in the garden of a property, and declared it to be a viable pipe-bomb type device.

“The device appears to have partially exploded and has now been taken away for further examination.

“Thankfully, a woman who was in a property where the device was located was not injured. A number of people who were evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.

“This was a reckless attack and the consequences of it could have been devastating.

“Our investigation is underway to establish what happened, and I am appealing to anyone who has information as to who is responsible for this despicable attack to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

“If you were in the Lincoln Court area yesterday, or in recent days, and witnessed any suspicious activity, I would urge you to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1009 06/03/22.”