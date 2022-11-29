Hope for Youth Ministries thanks local people who donated to street collection

Hope for Youth Ministries would like to thank all the kind people visiting and shopping in Lisburn for their generosity on Saturday November 26 during the charity’s street collection.

Hope for Youth Ministries collected £3714.87. This will go in its entirety to buying food in Poland for Ukraine.

Colin Tinsley, who runs Hope for Youth Ministries, said: “We are making another effort to raise money to help support our friends in Poland to feed the dear fleeing people of Ukraine. We have already sent 43 lorries and raised over £300,000 which is tremendous.

Advertisement

“This money has now been spent and our friends are requesting money for food to continue feeding the many Ukrainian people in their shelters and care.

Hope for Youth Ministries thanks local people who donated to their recent street collection

Advertisement

"As well as helping all over Poland, van loads of food are being taken directly into Ukraine where the people need it most.”