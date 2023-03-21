Register

Hospital Easter egg appeal organiser ‘example to us all’

A Carrickfergus honours recipient has been hailed for his charity work including an annual Easter appeal.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:52 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:52 GMT

In June of last year Gerald Degnan, a founder and manager of the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation, received a BEM for services to patients and their families at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

One of the charity’s initiatives is the provision of Easter eggs for young people at the hospital and this was highlighted by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams when he paid a surprise visit to Kilroot.

Alderman Williams thanked Mr Degnan for the work he does on behalf of his late mother’s charity.

Gerald Degnan is presented with a plaque by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, in recognition of his charity work.
He said: “Gerald currently has an on-going appeal for Easter eggs for the children at the Royal. The Mayoress and I wanted to take him several Easter eggs to add to the collection, and to congratulate him on the award of a BEM in recognition of his charitable endeavour.

“I was really impressed with the quality of charity goods that have been donated to the Foundation and is on display in the facility at Kilroot. So much so that we actually bought a few items that were on display.

“I would encourage those of a charitable disposition to support the Eilish Degnan charity, and indeed any of our fine charities, whenever possible.

“As the chair of a Northern Ireland charity, the RAF Association, I appreciate just how lonely it can be when on a charity campaign, and the gargantuan effort it requires to keep focused. Gerald, wholly deserves his national honour of a BEM, and is an example to us all.”

For more information visit www.eilish-degnan-cancer-foundation.org

