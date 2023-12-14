‘Hounds for Heroes’ bond with Banbridge HS praised at event

​​BANBRIDGE HS has been supporting charity ‘Hounds for Heroes’ for years, and students Sophia Beacom and Katie Bradley, alongside charity founder Allen Parton, recently had an opportunity to convey to a large audience just how transformative and healing assistance dogs can be for those who have sustained life-changing injuries.

Banbridge HS students Sophia Beacom and Katie Bradley, with 'Hounds for Heroes' founder Allen Parton and assistance dog 'ET'.

​Hounds for Heroes provide specially-trained assistance dogs to injured and disabled men and women of both the UK armed forces and emergency services.

The dogs undergo advanced training to turn them into fully trained assistance dogs that bring quality of life to their owner by opening doors, picking up items, getting money from ATMs, opening train doors, and much more.

They also bring companionship and love that can be missing when someone becomes disabled.

Sophia, Katie and Allen had been invited to speak at a special event for veterans, army cadets and members of the emergency services in Newtownards.

Royal Navy veteran Allen suffered a serious head injury in 1991 while serving in the Gulf War, leaving him unable to walk or talk and with severe memory loss.

He spent five years in a rehabilitation centre for injured member of the British armed forces but made little progress, until an encounter with ‘Endal’, a young assistance dog, changed his life forever.

The Banbridge HS students spoke about the role Banbridge HS’s ‘Team Hounds’ has been playing over the past decade in raising awareness and funds for the charity.

In addition, Banbridge HS hosts regular ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ conferences bringing together many stakeholders whose input has been invaluable.

The enduring bond which exists between Allen and the school started in 2013, when the army veteran and dog ‘ET’ attended the school’s Remembrance Day service.

From that day Allen has become a firm friend of the school, visiting it regularly as part of his fundraising work.

‘Team Hounds’ have now set their sights on next year’s Balmoral Show where they will man a stand along with Allen and his dog.

Allen is overwhelmingly grateful for Banbridge HS’s unflagging support.

He commented: “The successful collaboration that we experience today with the armed forces community is down to the dedication of the inspirational students and staff at Banbridge HS.

"The message they are sending out to over 900,000 injured and disabled services personnel is that folk do care.