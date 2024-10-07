Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apex Housing Association has said it is working to find a “satisfactory solution” after mould was allegedly reported in a newbuild property in Rathcoole.

Claims about mould in the Hopefield Avenue home were made to the Newtownabbey Times on October 3.

In response, a spokesperson for Apex Housing Association commented: “Hopefield Avenue is a new development, which has seen the former Newtownabbey High School grounds being transformed into 76 houses and 35 apartments.

Apex's development of Hopefield Avenue in Rathcoole has seen the former Newtownabbey High School grounds being transformed into 76 houses and 35 apartments. (Pic: Apex Housing Association).

"Since May 2024, we’ve handed over the keys to 60 new homes and will continue to allocate in phases over the coming months.

"As with all new developments, these homes will go through a period of drying out and all tenants are provided with advice and guidance in relation to this process.

"Tenants are also provided with tips on minimising the amount of moisture in their home.

"We take any reports of damp or mould very seriously and will continue to work with this tenant to find a satisfactory solution.”