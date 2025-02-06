This collective commitment was evident at the meeting which was attended by Housing Executive management team and 20 community representatives from 14 partner agencies.

Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Area Manager for Causeway, and Colm McDaid, Supporting Communities, were delighted to host the first meeting of the Causeway area wide Housing Community Network (HCN).

Mark said: “In the context of the Housing Executive’s new Community Involvement Strategy a comprehensive review of local community engagement was undertaken.

“This new HCN meeting complemented the existing network of interagency meetings held throughout the Borough and was a very productive evening.

“At the meeting I gave an overview of the Housing Executive’s work in the area while other presenters included Colm McDaid, Supporting Communities and Patricia McQuillan, Central Housing Community Network.”

Colm McDaid said: “Supporting Communities were delighted to be involv.ed in the successful planning meeting for the Causeway HCN and, as the Housing Executive’s strategic partner in regard to tenant and community engagement, we are looking forward to supporting the new Causeway panel in whatever way we can.”

Patricia McQuillan said: “This planning event was very effective, and it was encouraging to see leaders being very vocal about what they would like the HCN to focus on and do.

“The community leaders now have the opportunity to put their names forward to actively participate in the HCN which is currently the key structure for tenant and community engagement in Northern Ireland.”

1 . NEWS Pictured at Causeway Housing Community Network’s planning meeting in The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine are, from left, Colm McDaid, Chief Executive, Supporting Communities, Hilary Canning, Housing Executive Assistant Area Manager Causeway, Sheila Mc Williams, Chairperson of Causeway’s Tenant Scrutiny Panel, Patricia McQuillan, Vice chair of Central Housing Forum, Mark Alexander, Housing Executive Area Manager Causeway, Nuala Kildunne, Community Development Officer, Supporting Communities and Orla McCann, Community Development Officer, Supporting Communities. CREDIT NIHE Photo: NIHE