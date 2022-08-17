Housing Council visits ‘HAPPI’ homes in Monkstown

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built by Radius Housing, the HAPPI principles pilot scheme focuses on high-quality design, specifically catering for the needs of older people as their circumstances change.

The site at the former nursing home in Moylinney Court provides six three-person, two-bed houses and 14 three-person two-bed apartments for social housing use.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anita Conway, Director of Development with Radius Housing commented: “We have been working closely with the Department for Communities and the Housing Executive to develop an exemplar residential development that will inform the Department’s design guide, as well as setting a new standard and benchmark for future schemes of this nature.

Paul Price (DfC), Loma Wilson (Radius) Prof Roberts (NIHE Chair), Ald Jim Speers, Jessica Brown, Anita Conway (Radius), Cllr Mark Cooper (Housing Council Vice Chair) and David Polley (DfC) at the new homes.

“The tenants’ feedback since moving into their new homes is fantastic, a valid sign that the HAPPI principles are, and will continue to benefit our tenants for many years.

“It cannot be overstated that the collaborative work on this project, from the Department for Communities, the Housing Executive, the contractors and our staff have ensured that these homes are a true success story for social housing. We hope to be able to build more of these types of homes in the future.”

Cllr Mark Cooper, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s representative on the Housing Council, added: “I’m really pleased to showcase this development, which is very close to where I live.

“It’s the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and is a striking example of collaborative and forward thinking when it comes to housing for older people and ensuring their needs are met now and in the future.

“This type of development dispels the perceived stigma of older peoples’ accommodation being ‘institutional.’