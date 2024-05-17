Housing Executive garages available to rent in Larne, Carrick and Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Housing Executive is offering members of the public the opportunity to rent garage space in the Mid and East Antrim area.

Tenants and local residents in Larne, Carrick and Ballymena are being invited to apply to rent the garages, which are available for a cost of around £12.43 per week.

The Housing Executive said the garages are in good order and suitable for housing a family car or for storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Richmond, Housing Executive lettings manager for Mid and East Antrim, said: “We’re offering the rental of garages to anyone in these localities – not just Housing Executive tenants.

A number of Housing Executive garages are available to rent at sites across Mid and East Antrim. Picture: Housing Executive

"Our garages provide the opportunity for local people to avail of lower insurance premiums by parking their car off-road. Although primarily for use as a car port, they may also be useful to local people in need of a bit of extra storage space.

"There is no minimum lease term and we only require two weeks’ notice to recall a tenancy if someone changes their mind.

“We do stress that the garages are for private use and are not fully waterproofed – something to bear in mind if storing household goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, we’d also recommend those renting take out insurance cover and ensure that everything kept in the garage is stored with a weatherproof cover.”

Anyone who would like to apply to rent a garage in Ballymena should contact 028 9598 5197 or [email protected]