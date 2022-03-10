Housing Executive homes in the Ballymena area receive £1million investment

Twenty properties across the greater Ballymena area have benefitted from various upgrades, depending on the property type, with some having kitchen

extensions to incorporate dining space, new bathrooms, a full electrical rewire and a new consumer unit fitted.

Defective cavity wall insulation was also removed in some properties and replaced with polystyrene bead cavity insulation. Where upgrades were required, new heating systems, double-glazed PVC windows and composite front and back doors were installed. All tenants were fully consulted before the scheme began and were given the opportunity to choose their own kitchen items, such as doors, handles and worktops.

Cullybackey Housing Executive tenant Jennah Kernohan in her recently extended kitchen;

NIHE has raised the living standards for tenants and provided modern, more energy efficient homes. Tenant Jennah Kernohan from Cullybackey was really pleased with the transformation her home received. She said: “The kitchen extension has made a massive change to our home. We spend a lot more time in the kitchen now, and can all eat together round the table. The whole house looks better and is much warmer too.”

Area Manager, Mairead Myles Davey, said: “This investment is building on the Housing Executive’s continued commitment to maintain and improve our homes and increase energy efficiency. Feedback from the tenants has been very positive and we are delighted to have worked in partnership with the contractor P O’Hare.”