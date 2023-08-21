Unsung Heroes from rural areas across Northern Ireland are being sought by the Housing Executive for their annual Rural Community Awards competition.

Liam Gunn South Down Area Manager and Tim Gilpin Rural and Regeneration Manager launch the 2023 Rural Community Awards at Moneydarragh Community Hub garden area, winners of last year's award. Credit NIHE

Nominations highlighting those making a difference at the grassroots in rural communities are wanted before the competition deadline of September 29. Rural awards give local communities and their groups a chance to showcase the range of activities they are involved in to keep their areas attractive and vibrant.

They also give the Housing Executive an opportunity to recognise the outstanding volunteering work being carried out on the ground in neighbourhoods and villages across rural parts of Northern Ireland. First launched at the Balmoral Show in 2014, the competition has been a huge success – generating hundreds of inspiring applications.

Tim Gilpin, the Housing Executive’s Rural and Regeneration Manager, said: “We want to celebrate the work of volunteers across Northern Ireland who are quite often the ’unsung heroes’ in our community. They routinely go above and beyond to promote health and wellbeing, individual and community development, social inclusion and to help make life better for all residents, which is to be commended.

Moneydarragh Community Hub Winners of the 2022 Rural Community Award along with the Housing Executive launch the 2023 Rural Community Awards l-r Claire Mooney Artist and Ffcilitator, Ruairí Jordan Marketing and Communications, Marian Fitzpatrick Committee, in wheelbarrow Oisín Collins, Liam Gunn South Down Area Manager, Hugh Cox Vice Chair Moneydarragh Community Hub Committee, Tim Gilpin Rural and Regeneration Manager and Marian Cox Committee. Credit NIHE

“I’m very much looking forward to hearing more inspirational stories about all the good work that is being done.”

There are three awards on offer:

The Community Champion award is open to extraordinary individuals nominated by the rural community group they represent. The group will win £500 and there will be a prize for the individual.

Rural Community Spirit award is open to all community groups based in rural areas who work together to make their village or small settlement a better place to live. The winning group will receive £1,000.

Cleaner and Greener Rural Community award rewards and encourages those rural communities who have come together to protect and enhance their built and natural environment and to promote sustainability with their residents. The winning group will receive £1,000.