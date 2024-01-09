Housing Executive tests demand for social and affordable homes in Gulladuff area

Research on the demand for social and affordable housing in Gulladuff, near Maghera, is now being conducted by the Housing Executive.

Housing Executive staff are very keen to engage with any potential residents who would like more information.

Tim Gilpin, Rural and Regeneration Manager at the Housing Executive, explained: “A Rural Housing Needs Test is an opportunity for people in Gulladuff and the surrounding district to find out more about housing options in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list.

Chris Convery, Housing Executive Patch Manager, Magherafelt and Cathy Wright, Housing Executive Rural & Regeneration Unit pictured in Gulladuff, where the organisation is conducting research into local demand for social and affordable homes. Credit: Submitted

“But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the district.”

Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s local Area Manager, is also urging local people to express an interest if they want to live in a social home.

She said: “This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in this area and I’d encourage interested local residents to get in touch."

Potential residents are being urged to register their interest in living in the area before Friday January 19, 2024, by calling 028 9598 2502 or emailing [email protected].