No matter what team you support, Aaron has a story about a retro shirt from maybe 30 years ago. The Portadown native is so passionate about the game and its memorabilia he created his own business from his hobby.

Aaron McIldoon from Portadown has turned his passion for retro football shirts into a business, Vintage Kit Co, and has now set up his first coffee shop and retail outlet in Portadown town centre.

Just opened four weeks ago at Church Street in Portadown, Vintage Kit Co has already garnered considerable interest – from football fans to coffee connoisseurs (there’s a pretty cool coffee shop within also selling tasty tray bakes).

On a sunny Thursday afternoon customers are sitting outside with coffee swapping stories inspired by vintage shirts they spotted inside.

Aaron admits that Lockdown had a lot to do with it. He was online and buying lots of vintage shirts as its his passion. The former Hart Memorial PS and Clounagh High School pupil was browsing the web during the pandemic searching for cool shirts and thought ‘why I am always buying shirts. I should maybe sell some’.

Aaron McIldoon from Portadown has turned his passion for retro football shirts into a business, Vintage Kit Co, and has now set up his first coffee shop and retail outlet in Portadown town centre. Here he is with some retro memorabilia of Portadown taking pride of place in his new coffee shop.

He had already amassed quite a collection and once he started to sell some of this own shirts he realised there was a great interest in this memorabilia and plenty of kindred spirts out there.

Aaron, who still works full time at Hays Recruitment in Portadown, revealed: “What started as an embryo of an idea during Lockdown has now evolved into an online business and now a shop in town with a coffee shop as well.”

His passion comes from watching European football, particularly Football Italia on Channel 4 in the 90s. “I just loved the exoticness of it all,” said Aaron.

Each shirt he has on display comes with its own provenance, detailing where the shirt was bought and its history. He is meticulous in his research. However he admits to shying away from match-worn or signed shirts as they can be very difficult to authentic. Though, if there is an opportunity that’s too good to miss, he will definitely take a look at it.

Barista Stephen Irvine at the coffee shop Vintage Kit Co which has a vast array of soccer memorabilia as well as tasty coffee and tray bakes. It's situated at Church Street in Portadown town centre.

"You sell these things, you want people to wear them. You don’t want them ending up in a storage bag somewhere that never sees the light of day,” he said.

Aaron says these shirts are viewed one way by football fans and as a fashion accessory by others. When asked if retro is coming back in style, Aaron said: “Some would say it never went away.”

He feels that retro gear from the last century has stood the test of time and have become even more desirable. “Something that is 20 years old is now cool but if something is two years old it is out of date.”

Some shirts can be ‘a bit pricy’ depending on the age, quality and condition of the shirt as well as its provenance. Aaron believes it is a treat for someone with a passion for football.

Aaron McIldoon from Portadown has turned his passion for retro football shirts into a business, Vintage Kit Co, and has now set up his first coffee shop and retail outlet in Portadown town centre. Lots of fun memorabilia is available in store.