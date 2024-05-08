How a passion for retro football shirts scores dividends for Portadown man with flourishing online business and a coffee shop
No matter what team you support, Aaron has a story about a retro shirt from maybe 30 years ago. The Portadown native is so passionate about the game and its memorabilia he created his own business from his hobby.
Just opened four weeks ago at Church Street in Portadown, Vintage Kit Co has already garnered considerable interest – from football fans to coffee connoisseurs (there’s a pretty cool coffee shop within also selling tasty tray bakes).
On a sunny Thursday afternoon customers are sitting outside with coffee swapping stories inspired by vintage shirts they spotted inside.
Aaron admits that Lockdown had a lot to do with it. He was online and buying lots of vintage shirts as its his passion. The former Hart Memorial PS and Clounagh High School pupil was browsing the web during the pandemic searching for cool shirts and thought ‘why I am always buying shirts. I should maybe sell some’.
He had already amassed quite a collection and once he started to sell some of this own shirts he realised there was a great interest in this memorabilia and plenty of kindred spirts out there.
Aaron, who still works full time at Hays Recruitment in Portadown, revealed: “What started as an embryo of an idea during Lockdown has now evolved into an online business and now a shop in town with a coffee shop as well.”
His passion comes from watching European football, particularly Football Italia on Channel 4 in the 90s. “I just loved the exoticness of it all,” said Aaron.
Each shirt he has on display comes with its own provenance, detailing where the shirt was bought and its history. He is meticulous in his research. However he admits to shying away from match-worn or signed shirts as they can be very difficult to authentic. Though, if there is an opportunity that’s too good to miss, he will definitely take a look at it.
"You sell these things, you want people to wear them. You don’t want them ending up in a storage bag somewhere that never sees the light of day,” he said.
Aaron says these shirts are viewed one way by football fans and as a fashion accessory by others. When asked if retro is coming back in style, Aaron said: “Some would say it never went away.”
He feels that retro gear from the last century has stood the test of time and have become even more desirable. “Something that is 20 years old is now cool but if something is two years old it is out of date.”
Some shirts can be ‘a bit pricy’ depending on the age, quality and condition of the shirt as well as its provenance. Aaron believes it is a treat for someone with a passion for football.
And as for local shirts, such as Portadown or Glenavon, most have been sourced in England. He managed to locate a Glenavon FC Cup Final shirt from 1991 from a chap in America. “Dear knows how it got there, it’s not there anymore,” said Aaron, who is sticking with Portadown memorabilia in store for now.