It’s the No1 drama on Netflix at the moment and the tasty tale of the ‘black stuff’ features a Portrush man among the cast.

North coast actor Andrew Porter is part of the cast of the new period drama ‘House of Guinness’ which is reaching millions of viewers on the streaming service.

‘House of Guinness’ tells the story of the world famous Dublin brewing family in what Netflix says is ‘fiction inspired by true stories’.

Despite being already committed to a different filming project, Andrew’s agent was able to make both jobs work.

Portrush actor Andrew Porter at the helm of the rowing boat during filming for House of Guinness for Netflix.

"I didn’t think I was going to be able to do the role as I was in the middle of a four month shoot on an amazing C4 drama in Northern Ireland, which is still in post production but will be released soon,” said Andrew.

"My role in House of Guinness was filming at the end of November in Liverpool. So after a lot of shuffling, emails and phone calls, my agent Chantal at KMC Agencies was able to make it fit with the schedule.

"It was a production I really wanted to be involved with and when it was all sorted I was over the moon.”

Playing an oarsman ferrying Seamus O’Hara who plays Patrick Cochrane to a meeting, Andrew spent a full day rowing in the water.

House of Guinness is at the No1 spot on Netflix.

The series makers had a stunt double ready to step in for Andrew but he wasn’t needed as the Portrush man was more than capable of handling the boat.

"Never did I think my time in the Marine Cadets in Portrush would come in useful for something like this!

"We had a full day of rowing, with Seamus O’Hara (Patrick Cochrane), putting his trust in me to keep us afloat.

"It was a small part but getting to work with the cast and crew of this show was unbelievable. It was an absolute joy to work with Mounia Akl who directed my episode. It’s easy to see why this show will do so well!”

‘House of Guinness’ is just one project the north coast man has been involved in recent times.

"The last year I’ve been really busy. I’ve a Ch4 drama coming out very soon, a Film 4/BFI/Sky feature film in post production and a TV drama ‘St Patrick, The Hidden Years’ to be released also.

"And at the minute I’m appearing in the O’Donnells Crisp advertisment on TV and social media.”

Guinness and crisps – what more could anyone ask for?