How to vote for our 'outstanding and compassionate' Lurgan District Nursing team who are shortlisted in a top competition
The Lurgan District Nurse Integrated Care Team (ICT) are in the final with a voting link now open so the public can help them get to the top spot.
Their ‘outstanding efforts and compassionate care’ which they deliver daily across Lurgan and its districts is one of the reasons they are in the final.
The awards, which take place on November 11, celebrate the work of healthcare professionals and will take place in the Titanic Building in Belfast.
Charlene McGuigan, Head of Service for ICTs said: “I am so proud of our District Nursing team. Being named as finalists in the Healthcare Heroes Awards, it is a testament to their outstanding efforts and compassionate care, which they deliver on a daily basis throughout the year. I wish them all the best for the final.”
Brian Beattie, Director of Adult Community Services added: “Our District Nursing Team play a key role in supporting individuals to maintain as much independence as possible. On a daily basis they manage long-term chronic conditions, palliative care needs and treat acute illnesses to support individuals to remain living in their own home as long as possible.
"Staff often play a pivotal role in families’ lives and it is this dedication and commitment that have earned them a place in the final. Good luck to the team.”
Voting is now live via this link https://www.familiesfirstfinalists.com/healthcareawards23