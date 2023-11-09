Our own Lurgan District Nursing team has been shortlisted as finalists in the Families First Healthcare Heroes Awards – and your vote will count.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lurgan District Nurse Integrated Care Team (ICT) are in the final with a voting link now open so the public can help them get to the top spot.

-

Read more: Lurgan native Ciara McElvanna loses fight for life following tragic crash which claimed life of GAA man Patrick Grimley

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Lurgan District Nurse Integrated Care Team (ICT) have been shortlisted as finalists in the Families First Healthcare Heroes Awards. The awards, which take place on November 11, celebrate the work of healthcare professionals and will take place in the Titanic Building in Belfast.

-

Their ‘outstanding efforts and compassionate care’ which they deliver daily across Lurgan and its districts is one of the reasons they are in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards, which take place on November 11, celebrate the work of healthcare professionals and will take place in the Titanic Building in Belfast.

Charlene McGuigan, Head of Service for ICTs said: “I am so proud of our District Nursing team. Being named as finalists in the Healthcare Heroes Awards, it is a testament to their outstanding efforts and compassionate care, which they deliver on a daily basis throughout the year. I wish them all the best for the final.”

Brian Beattie, Director of Adult Community Services added: “Our District Nursing Team play a key role in supporting individuals to maintain as much independence as possible. On a daily basis they manage long-term chronic conditions, palliative care needs and treat acute illnesses to support individuals to remain living in their own home as long as possible.

"Staff often play a pivotal role in families’ lives and it is this dedication and commitment that have earned them a place in the final. Good luck to the team.”