HRH The Duke of Kent presents gallantry award to Portrush RNLI

Dave Robinson received the Vellum for his part in a daring rescue that saved the life of a teenage boy off Portstewart Head in September 2020.

Portrush RNLI station mechanic Dave Robinson attended the event with his wife Livvy, where he was awarded a Vellum for his actions that day.

The Duke – the RNLI’s President – attended a lunch for the 16 volunteers and employees and their partners, including lifeboat crew from Castletownbere, Rosslare Harbour, Kilmore Quay, Dunmore East, Portrush, Trearddur Bay, Salcombe, and Hayling Island, along with RNLI lifeguards from Mawgan Porth in Cornwall.

The Duke of Kent with all the recipients

A total of 12 RNLI Medals for Gallantry were presented to crew and lifeguards by The Duke and six crew were accorded Thanks of the Institution Inscribed on Vellum. Portrush RNLI Station Mechanic Dave Robinson was highlighted for his role in the dramatic Portstewart rescue in 2020.

The lifeboat mechanic attached himself to a heaving line before jumping into the turbulent water and bringing the exhausted young man to safety.

Lifeboat crew at Portrush RNLI are receiving two awards from the Institution for the rescue.

The Coxswain Des Austin, will receive a Chairman’s Letter of Thanks for ‘his professionalism, seamanship, and leadership under severe pressure’ during the rescue.

Portrush RNLI station mechanic Dave Robinson receives a Vellum from the Duke of Kent, the President of the RNLI

He will receive his Letter at a presentation to be held locally later.

The callout occurred on Friday September 25, 2020, when lifeboat crew responded to reports of a young boy spotted in the water off Portstewart Head. On arrival at the scene, lifeboat crew observed a teenage boy in the surf, waving his arms and flailing, while being pulled out to sea by the tide.

A heaving line was attached to Mechanic Dave Robinson’s lifejacket, and he entered the water to reach the teenager, keeping hold of him in the choppy waters. Coxswain Des Austin manoeuvred the lifeboat in the breaking swell, to keep as close as possible to the casualty, while the mechanic kept hold of the boy until the lifeboat crew were able to hoist both to safety and return to shore.

Mark Dowie, RNLI Chief Executive said: “RNLI gallantry awards are given for saving life at sea and celebrate the courage, skill and dedication shown by our charity’s lifesavers.

“To receive their awards at St James’s Palace from The Duke of Kent is an honour and as the charity’s chief executive, I am humbled and proud of all our volunteers and employees that make up this incredible institution. Every one of them and their families give so much to the charity and our purpose of saving lives at sea.”

Portrush RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Beni McAllister said: “Words can’t describe how proud I am of our incredible lifeboat crew in Portrush.

“We are all delighted for Dave on his gallantry award and for Des who will also be recognised for his role in the rescue. No crewmember goes out to get recognition or reward.

“They are selfless people who drop everything to answer a call for help and the people they leave behind at home and in the community take great pride in their actions.

“We had a full crew onboard the lifeboat that day, each one of them focused on saving that young boy’s life.”

Portrush RNLI mechanic and Vellum recipient Dave Robinson added: “Receiving the RNLI Gallantry award from HRH the Duke of Kent was a huge honour and I felt I was receiving it on behalf of all the crew in Portrush RNLI.

“I remember that day so clearly and I knew that boy had only minutes left before he was in danger of drowning. I entered the water and trusted in my crew and my training and just went for it.