Thousands of people are expected in Larne on the ‘Eleventh Night’ for the lighting of ‘the world’s tallest bonfire’ at Craigyhill.

The team behind the amazing structure – stacked at 363 pallets high with a 35 foot beacon on top – is expecting huge crowds for the annual July 11 celebrations.

A new flag has been positioned proudly at the top proclaiming ‘world record breakers’ in honour of the feat.

The Craigyhill bonfire builders said the measurements are stacking up for official recognition of their efforts.

The massive Craigyhill bonfire in Larne. Picture: National World

They posted on social media that land survey firm LSS had measured the bonfire at 205 feet and 6 inches. A second firm, Clifford and Gregg, carried out a separate measurement, coming in at 205 feet 0.269 inches.

"So we have now smashed our record yet again …what an incredible achievement by this team. Craigyhill bonfire world’s tallest again.

"All these figures with all documents and scans which will be signed and witnessed by two members in authority which will be posted to Guinness World Records to be placed on record as the world’s tallest.

"Again we thank everyone for there continued support but it’s time to go and party.”

The Craigyhill bonfire has become a talking point not only for the Larne area, but much further afield, with people coming from far and wide to have a look at the huge structure.

"We as the Craigyhill Bonfire Committee have earned the right to be recognised as the world’s tallest in what we have achieved not only in building these magnificent structures but bringing communities closer together and letting people enjoy themselves without any fear or worry of what religion they are or what beliefs they have and the positive feedback we have had from the public tonight proves we are definitely moving in the direction that we set out as a committee those four years ago,” a spokesperson for the bonfire builders said.

Ahead of the bonfire lighting, the organisers have urged anyone wanting to see the spectacle to get along early and enjoy the Craigyhill Festival of Culture which includes live music, a beer tent, live DJs, street performers and a children’s bonfire ahead of fireworks and the main bonfire lighting.

"The world’s largest bonfire will be getting lit tonight at midnight, for anyone wanting to come to see this please come early as there will be massive crowds here to witness this.

"As in previous years the road leading up to the Craigyhill Green will be closed as there will be too many people on the roads etc for you to get through and diversions are in place,” said the bonfire team.

"Please do not threaten or be abusive to any of the Craigyhill bonfire personnel as these guys are just manning these road barriers for everyone’s safety and they are under strict instructions not to let anyone through only police, ambulance or fire engines etc .We as a committee we have absolutely no control over the traffic or how many cars or people attend this festival but everyone is welcome to come and enjoy it.

"Please if you are attending we want everyone to enjoy themselves and have a great time and we really do not want any trouble or any sectarian shouting or anything that can be offensive to any other religion.

"We as a committee have spent a full year planning and fundraising for this event and spent nine full long weeks building our record breaking bonfire every single night straight after a day’s employment so please bear that in mind when you come to this festival as we only want people to have a good time especially when alcohol is being consumed.

"Entry is absolutely free of charge and it’s not often people get to witness the tallest bonfire in the world getting lit and listen to the best DJs in the world free of charge.”