Huge crowds turn out for Cookstown Halloween event
Huge crowds turned out for the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Cookstown Halloween event and fireworks at Mid Ulster Sports Arena on Saturday evening.
4 minutes ago
The free event took place from 6pm – 8.15pm ending with the spectacular fireworks display at 8pm.
There was certainly something for all the family at the event with activities including: kiddie’s amusements, face painting, inflatables, fire jugglers, spooky train, merchandise stalls, confectionery and hot food stalls, and much more.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry attended the event and counted down to the fireworks finale.
This year marked the return of the popular Halloween events and fireworks displays across the district following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
