Huge range of activities lined-up as summer schemes return to Mid Ulster

Kids can get active and enjoy a range of activities for as little as £1 this summer in Mid Ulster.

The £1 summer offers are available to under 18s over July and August and include activities such as teen gym, swimming, golf, athletics and more.

Popular summer schemes will also return to Cookstown, Dungannon, and Greenvale Leisure Centres, Meadowbank Sports Arena, Moneymore Recreation Centre and Maghera Leisure Centre from July 17 to August 11.

Kids from the age of 6-11 years old will have the chance to take part in fun activities across the council’s leisure centres and sports arenas with activities including arts and crafts, games and sports.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, is looking forward to the return of summer schemes, leisure camps and £1 summer offers in Mid Ulster this July and August.

Summer leisure camps including golf, gymnastics and tennis will also be available through July and August at various locations for different age groups from 5 years old plus.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, welcomed the return of the council’s summer schemes.

He said: “The Council’s summer schemes and camps will help our young people keep active this summer, they can enjoy sports and games with their friends or learn new activities at our local leisure centres and sports arenas across the Mid Ulster area. But please remember to book early to avoid disappointment as numbers are limited.”

Booking for the summer schemes and leisure camps opens on Friday June 16 and the £1 special offers are available to book from Friday June 30. All activities can be booked via the Council’s online booking system, the Leisure Hub or by contacting the individual centres.