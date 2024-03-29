Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keith (22) and Philip (27) died following a crash on the Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh last Sunday and also claimed the lives of Marina Crilly, aged 24 and Emma Mallon (22). Three funerals were held today, those of Keith, Philip and Marina.

A convoy of tractors led the procession to Lislooney Presbyterian Church in Tynan for the funeral of Keith Morrison, a young man who would have ‘done anything to help anyone’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Keith, his step-mother, Christine Wright, told the congregation of mourners that the 22-year-old would have ‘done anything to help anyone’.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 29th March 2024The funeral of Keith Morrison takes place at Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Armagh.Keith Morrison died along with friends Phil Mitchell, Emma Mallon and Marina Crilly, all aged in their 20s, after the car they were travelling in crashed on the Ballynahonemore Road in the early hours of Sunday 24th, March 2024Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Christine said: “Our Keith, I wanted to come on behalf of the family and say a few words about Keith. What can we say about this young life? Our Keith! Such a kind, caring, lovable, little rouge, the cheeky grin and the sparkle in his eyes. He would have done anything to help anyone and took great joy in helping out people but don’t ask him during silage season!

"So, a little bit about Keith. He was born on 23 April 2001 to his mum Lisa and dad Alwyn. Keith has four sisters Denise, Gina, Emily and Melanie and in case you don’t know I am his step-mum. He started out his school life going to The Grove Nursery, then on to Tandragee Primary, then to Drumsalan Primary and to Armagh High School.

"From a young, young age, he had a love for farming, driving everything that was not a book, or anything related to school. He wasn’t a great lover of school, though somehow managed to come out of school with a lot of really good grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Keith was a worker and he loved to work from no age. On school holidays, even some days that were not school holidays, he would have set off with his dad to work. Keith worked hard. He started working for Haffey’s Sports Ground Maintenance, cutting the grass, then work experience and then on to work there full time. He also worked on many different farms and then on to driving lorries.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 29th March 2024The funeral of Keith Morrison takes place at Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Armagh.Keith Morrison died along with friends Phil Mitchell, Emma Mallon and Marina Crilly, all aged in their 20s, after the car they were travelling in crashed on the Ballynahonemore Road in the early hours of Sunday 24th, March 2024Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

"From no age he could be found helping his dad, making the hay, driving the tractor and often fixing cars, lorries and tractors. Many a time the two of them were in the garage till all hours putting in a clutch or tinkering at something. From when he was a young cub, where his dad was, Keith was. He went out on motor bike runs and lorry runs.

"Family and friends were very important to him as shown by the amount of people who have shown us support. He seemed to have touched their lives and it shows with the number of good close friends he had. He had many great, great friends and I know everyone will have some stories to tell about him. Some may not be suitable for the church! As with his sisters they all fought and fought! But well dare someone say a bad word against them!

"We are all so proud of this young man and what he has accomplished in a short life. We want this to be a celebration of a young life. We will miss him. So, as he would say, ‘See you soon. Silage season is starting!’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Philip Mitchell at First Armagh Presbyterian Church in Armagh, his family spoke of how their hearts were broken and how Philip had a ‘zest for life that was infectious’.

Keith Morrison, who died suddenly as a result of an accident, near Armagh on Sunday. He was from Breaghey Road, Tynan, Co Armagh. He was the beloved son of Alwyn and Lisa, loving brother of Denise, Georgina, Emily and Melanie, step son of Christine Wright, dear grandson of Pam and Debra. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 29th at 12 noon in Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Tynan, with committal afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

"This is not something that we ever expected to have to write. While our hearts are broken, our love and deepest sympathy goes out to the families of Marina, Emma, and Keith, who lost their lives so tragically along with Philip at the weekend. Even now, it is just unthinkable what has happened and we still can’t really take it in,” said the family statement.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have helped us since this tragedy occurred, you have been amazing, we will never forget your actions and compassion. Thank you to First Armagh Presbyterian Church and all of those who took the time to visit and send messages of support, it has helped to give us the strength to get through the darkest of days.

"Our thanks and appreciation goes out to the PSNI for all that you have done and the support provided to our family. We also send our thanks to the emergency services, and those on the scene that night. Our family will be forever grateful for your efforts and bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Philip was more than just a member of our family; he was a bright light in the lives of all who knew him. He had a zest for life that was infectious, a kind soul that touched everyone he met, and a smile that could light up any room. He has left a huge void in our lives that can never be filled and we will never stop missing him.”

Philip (Phil) Mitchell, who died tragically as the result of an accident on Sunday was from the Markethill Road, Collone, Armagh. He was the beloved son of Janet and Roy, dearly loved brother of Keith (Courtney), Andrew (Danielle) and Tracey (Jonny), cherished Grandson of Beth, dear uncle of Curtis, Kayleb, Rhoda-Beth, Harvey, Josh and Hannah. Funeral service in First Presbyterian Church Armagh on Friday 29th March at 2-30pm followed by interment at Ballynahone Cemetery.

At the funeral for Ms Crilly at St Patrick's Church, Ballymacnab, the priest said: "It is a very sad day for all the families who lost loved ones last Sunday morning."

The priest also spoke of the shock and disbelief everyone in the community felt. “We felt that such a tragedy couldn't have happened and shouldn't have happened. All the occupants were so young with a life ahead of them."