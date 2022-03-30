Hundreds of fish killed in major slurry spill in Co Tyrone

John Hagan says they still don't know how many fish have been killed in the Claggan River, but reckons it runs into hundreds of young salmon and dollaghan.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) are currently investigating and assessing the extend of the fish kill.

"Reports that we are getting is that the river is dead between Claggan and Drapersfield," said Mr Hagan.

It is believed hundreds of fish have been killed in the slurry spill.

"Between 12 and 15 miles of the river is affected and we reckon it will be five to seven years before it recovers."

Mr Hagan said it is believed the pollution point is up near Pomeroy.

He says five age groups of fish have been killed and the fishing season has been "wiped out."