Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral today in Cookstown of Brian Morris, owner of the town's Glenavon House Hotel and a former builder.

A highly respected Mid Ulster businessman Mr Morris, from Lomond Heights in the town, died suddenly but peacefully on Monday.

He was predeceased by his wife Anne, who sadly died just five weeks previously in Gran Canaria.

Requiem Mass took place in Holy Trinity Church this morning and the funeral cortége travelled to the cemetery at Forthill Cemetery passing the Glenavon Hotel.

Mid Ulster businessman Brian Morris who was buried today. Pic Niall Loughran Funeral Directors.

As a mark of respect, the hotel was closed and will reopen again today at 5pm.

In a Facebook post, hotel staff said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened about the death of Mr Brian Morris Snr.

"Our employer for many years Mr Morris was the stalwart of the hotel and a great support to many of us. As a boss he was one of a kind.

"The staff, past and present, send deepest sympathy with love and hugs to Paula, Gerard, Angela, Brian Jnr and all the family circle.

"May Brian rest in peace."