Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of Mid Ulster businessman Brian Morris

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral today in Cookstown of Brian Morris, owner of the town's Glenavon House Hotel and a former builder.

By Stanley Campbell
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:35pm

A highly respected Mid Ulster businessman Mr Morris, from Lomond Heights in the town, died suddenly but peacefully on Monday.

He was predeceased by his wife Anne, who sadly died just five weeks previously in Gran Canaria.

Requiem Mass took place in Holy Trinity Church this morning and the funeral cortége travelled to the cemetery at Forthill Cemetery passing the Glenavon Hotel.

Mid Ulster businessman Brian Morris who was buried today. Pic Niall Loughran Funeral Directors.
As a mark of respect, the hotel was closed and will reopen again today at 5pm.

In a Facebook post, hotel staff said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened about the death of Mr Brian Morris Snr.

"Our employer for many years Mr Morris was the stalwart of the hotel and a great support to many of us. As a boss he was one of a kind.

"The staff, past and present, send deepest sympathy with love and hugs to Paula, Gerard, Angela, Brian Jnr and all the family circle.

"May Brian rest in peace."

A death notice for Mr Morris on Funeral Times.com reads: "Beloved husband of the late Anne R.I.P. Precious father of Paula (Wilson), Gerard, Angela (McNeill) and Brian also father in-law of Eamonn, Sharon, Mark and Michelle. Devoted grandfather of Emma, Peter, Sarah, Matthew, Molly, Rebecca, Andrew, Matthew Gerard, Brian Og and Grace. Beloved brother of Lizzie (Cookstown), Eileen (O’Neill) (Donaghmore), and the late Philomena, Mary (Finnegan), Patsy, Maggie (McGeary) and Annie (McGranaghan) R.I.P. Also brother-in-law of Maureen Kildimo."

