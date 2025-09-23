Hundreds of runners take part in Dungannon event to mark 'Shared Housing Week'

Dungannon’s popular one mile relay returned over the weekend, which welcomed over 500 runners to compete in the iconic ‘Hill of the O’Neill’ in partnership with Galbally Runners.

The race kicked off a week of events, activities and celebrations, supported by Choice Housing to mark their first ‘Shared Housing Week’. Alongside the runners, the event also welcomed hundreds of spectators, supporters and volunteers who enjoyed the festivities.

Carol Ervine, Choice Group Director of Tenant & Client Services said: “It is important that we, as a housing association can demonstrate the impact our schemes and associated good relations initiatives are having in local communities. This is all part of the shared housing approach, and we want to highlight our collaborative work with the Galbally Runners here in Dungannon.

“Launching Choice’s first Shared Housing Week is an opportunity to pay tribute to the contribution from tenants, stakeholders and community partners in promoting meaningful engagement between residents and surrounding communities.”

Fergal O’Donnell, Galbally Runners Carol Ervine, Choice Group Director of Tenant & Client Services. Credit: Supplied

The event received support from the Department for Communities (DfC), and Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme that has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects its commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united, and shared, society.

The Fortview, Dungannon, shared housing development is also supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and a potential investment of £2.4m will be invested in the scheme’s development and associated five-year Good Relations Plan.

A key element of the good relations work for shared housing developments is identifying the challenges local communities are facing and using this to develop tailored projects that support these areas. This involves collaborating with residents, partners and other stakeholders to deliver beneficial community relations through the establishment of the Dungannon Advisory Group.

One mile relay runners who took part in the event in Dungannon. Credit: Supplied

With more than 13,000 properties across Northern Ireland, and a staff of c500 people, Choice provides a mix of supported, sheltered and general needs housing across Northern Ireland.

The association currently has seven shared housing developments across the region and are committed to delivering more homes, better services and stronger inclusive communities.