Hundreds raised for Marie Curie Cancer Care at Glenarm Sheepdog Trials
Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Marie Curie Cancer Care at the Glenarm Sheepdog Trials.
By Helena McManus
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
The event was held on August 13, with land and sheep kindly provided by Mr Campbell Tweed, Ballycoose Farm.
Organised by David McMullan, the trial raised a total of £650.
“We would also like to thank the judge, Mr Peter Morgan, and all those who kindly made donations toward the running of the trial,” David said.
Open results - 59 dogs ran:
1st: James P McGee and Fleet
2nd James McCloskey and Fly
3rd David McMullan and Eve
4th Frankie McCulloch and Flash
5th James McLaughlin and Prince
6th John Maginn and Rose
Intermediate results:
1st David McMullan and Meg.