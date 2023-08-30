Register
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Mr Campbell Tweed presenting the cheque to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Photo: David McMullanMr Campbell Tweed presenting the cheque to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Photo: David McMullan
Mr Campbell Tweed presenting the cheque to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Photo: David McMullan

Hundreds raised for Marie Curie Cancer Care at Glenarm Sheepdog Trials

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Marie Curie Cancer Care at the Glenarm Sheepdog Trials.
By Helena McManus
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

The event was held on August 13, with land and sheep kindly provided by Mr Campbell Tweed, Ballycoose Farm.

Organised by David McMullan, the trial raised a total of £650.

“We would also like to thank the judge, Mr Peter Morgan, and all those who kindly made donations toward the running of the trial,” David said.

Open results - 59 dogs ran:

1st: James P McGee and Fleet

2nd James McCloskey and Fly

3rd David McMullan and Eve

4th Frankie McCulloch and Flash

5th James McLaughlin and Prince

6th John Maginn and Rose

Intermediate results:

1st David McMullan and Meg.

David McMullan and Meg (intermediate winner).

1. Sheepdog Trials

David McMullan and Meg (intermediate winner). Photo: David McMullan

James P McGee and Fleet (open winner).

2. Sheepdog Trials

James P McGee and Fleet (open winner). Photo: David McMullan

Related topics:Prince