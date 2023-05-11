Several hundred people recently took part in the Darkness Into Light sunrise walk through Cookstown organised by The Hub.

Local people touched by suicide are joined by friends, family and others to undertake the symbolic walk from the early morning gloom into daylight.

Those taking part left The Hub beside the Burn Road car park at 4.15am on Saturday. Afterwards, porridge served to all those who completed the walk.

All funds raised will go towards people affected by suicide and self-harm.

Early morning smiles! All smiles at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

Carol Doey welcomes the crowd Carol Doey, from The Hub, Cookstown, addresses the large crowd who turned out for the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

A helping hand Carol Doey, from The Hub with husband Tony at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

Bringing friends together All smiles at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

