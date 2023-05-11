Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Hundreds of walkers on their way through Cookstown in the early morning Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.Hundreds of walkers on their way through Cookstown in the early morning Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.
Hundreds of walkers on their way through Cookstown in the early morning Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

Hundreds take part in Darkness Into Light walk in Cookstown

Several hundred people recently took part in the Darkness Into Light sunrise walk through Cookstown organised by The Hub.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th May 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Local people touched by suicide are joined by friends, family and others to undertake the symbolic walk from the early morning gloom into daylight.

Those taking part left The Hub beside the Burn Road car park at 4.15am on Saturday. Afterwards, porridge served to all those who completed the walk.

All funds raised will go towards people affected by suicide and self-harm.

All smiles at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

1. Early morning smiles!

All smiles at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Carol Doey, from The Hub, Cookstown, addresses the large crowd who turned out for the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

2. Carol Doey welcomes the crowd

Carol Doey, from The Hub, Cookstown, addresses the large crowd who turned out for the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Carol Doey, from The Hub with husband Tony at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

3. A helping hand

Carol Doey, from The Hub with husband Tony at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown. Photo: Adrian Robinson

All smiles at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown.

4. Bringing friends together

All smiles at the Darkness into Light Walk organised by The Hub, Cookstown. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Darkness Into Light