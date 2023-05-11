Hundreds take part in Darkness Into Light walk in Cookstown
Several hundred people recently took part in the Darkness Into Light sunrise walk through Cookstown organised by The Hub.
By Stanley Campbell
Local people touched by suicide are joined by friends, family and others to undertake the symbolic walk from the early morning gloom into daylight.
Those taking part left The Hub beside the Burn Road car park at 4.15am on Saturday. Afterwards, porridge served to all those who completed the walk.
All funds raised will go towards people affected by suicide and self-harm.
