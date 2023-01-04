A social butterfly, a selfless heart bursting with compassion and a devout Christian, Rodney McKitterick has left a lasting legacy of his short 56 years.

Rodney McKitterick from Bleary, Craigavon who has died aged 56.

Mr McKitterick passed away on December 28, 2022 peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Late of Cedar Park, Bleary, Craigavon, Rodney was a beloved and devoted husband of Karen, treasured father of Craig, Natalie and Sarah, father in law of Lee, Stephen and Daniel also a Granda Beep of Grace and Heidi. Rodney is also survived by his mother, Bertha, and brothers and sister, David, Suzanne and Gary and their families.

Advertisement

-

Advertisement

-

Rodney McKitterick was born on April 1, 1966, the son of Freddie and Bertha. He had two brothers and a sister, David, Suzanne and Gary.

Advertisement

A former pupil of Bleary Primary School, Rodney attended Lurgan Junior High and Lurgan Technical College.

He began his working life working for Joe Rodgers on a Saturday at a local nursery in Bleary. He started his first full time job after he left school in the optical factory in Lurgan making lenses. This is also where Rodney met Karen in 1981 and they later married in 1986.

From the optical factory Rodney went on to work with WAM under the management of Raymond Acheson. From there he went on to work in Hyster-Yale making fork lift parts. He remained working there for more than 20 years until he had his accident in 2005 which left him paralysed and unable to work.

Rodney attended the Boys Brigade until his teenage years and was a member of 1st Knocknamuckley Company.

Advertisement

Although not affiliated with any official club, Rodney took part in various eventing competitions such as cross country and show jumping on the horse he owned in his childhood.

Rodney was a devoted member of Emmanuel Church in Lurgan and attended Linen Bridge Day Centre in Banbridge three days per week – right up until he took sick three months ago. He was well known and well liked in both establishments.

Advertisement

At his funeral his son Craig said: “How do you begin to describe a man loved by so many? The words - a 'true gentleman', 'big hearted', an 'inspiration', a 'true legend', a 'hero of the faith', an 'example to others' - they don't speak highly enough for who Daddy was to all of us who knew him well. His sense of character was what made him so special."

Craig shared a little insight as to what his father was like. He said: “Every person who met Daddy came with their own story, but almost certainly left with a new one. You

darn't pass his house on a lunch break or a brisk evening walk without a yarn with Rodney. You wouldn't even make it down the aisle in church or at a shop without him catching your eye for a quick chat about the conditions of your plants, did the dog get checked out at the vets, how your son, grandchild, or cousin was doing in uni or their new job, or if you'd seen that bargain on gumtree.

"A social butterfly, a welcoming smile and soul to many, an instigator of gatherings and a man who craved fellowship with believers.

Advertisement

"A selfless heart who always was willing to give, sometimes too generous with even his most precious possessions - his plants, his birds and his chewing gum.

"Daddy lived in Watsonville, Bleary, in his childhood and lots of people will remember Rodney and his menagerie of animals, bringing goats for walks and selling the odd animal or two for a bit of extra pocket money.

Advertisement

"A man of positivity and encouragement. Even with the most trying person, he saw their true heart. He was like the father of the prodigal son - always waiting in hope with open arms.

"Quick witted with anyone and everyone and never shied away from repeating the worst dad jokes.

"He held closest his wife and soulmate Karen, his children who he loved with every fibre of his being. He was so proud and blessed to see them happy in life and in love with his Lord and Saviour. He adored his beautiful grandchildren Grace and Heidi and would cuddle, play, joke, giggle and pray with them often: ‘use them for your glory’, ‘fill them with your holy spirit’, ‘cover them with your precious blood and surround them with your angels’ - common prayer points that we knew were truly genuine.

"Daddy prayed, he cared, he laughed, he loved, he listened, he embraced, he encouraged, and he hugged.

Advertisement

"Daddy was the strongest person his family knew. He loved fiercely, he lived his life modestly, he befriended graciously, he gave thoughtfully, he was thankful continuously, he believed faithfully and he fought bravely, even in his final days.

"A heart bursting with compassion for his neighbour, a love for all things bright and beautiful and a soul overjoyed with the love of Jesus. Daddy finished his time on earth only wishing for us to live happily and to love the Lord.

Advertisement

"On behalf of the immediate family circle we would like to thank some people publicly. Firstly Pastor Philip Emerson and our entire church family, for all of their love, support and prayers this last 17 years for daddy, Secondly Joy Proctor for all her love and compassion given to us over the years. We would also like to thank mum and dad's neighbours Sylvia and Ernie Greenaway for their help and support over the last number of weeks. Also to Milne Funeral Services for the most dignified funeral and support shown to the immediate family through this time of immense sorrow. Finally and most importantly we as a family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the carers, community nursing team and everyone who has been involved in daddy's care throughout the past 17 years.”

Donations in memory of Rodney can be made for the benefit of Compassion, Emmanuel via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to