SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has urged her fellow East Derry MLAs to back a petition calling for a review of the handling of the Northern Ireland Football Fund (NIFF).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition, which requires 30 signatures, has been launched by SDLP Communities Spokesperson Mark H Durkan MLA.

The petition was tabled after serious concerns were raised over fairness and transparency, with several major clubs across the North West excluded including Coleraine FC and Limavady United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MLA Hunter said: "The way the NIFF has been handled is unacceptable. For over a decade, football clubs were promised investment, yet when the scheme was finally delivered, clubs across the North West have been left with nothing.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has urged her fellow East Derry MLAs to back a petition launched by SDLP Communities Spokesperson Mark H Durkan MLA. The petition calls on the Executive to review the handling of the Northern Ireland Football Fund (NIFF). CREDIT NI WORLD

"Coleraine are one of the best supported Irish League clubs. Their work in our community, especially in youth development, speaks for itself. Limavady are a vital grassroots club, giving opportunities to young people in our area.

"Neither club, nor their supporters, should have to fight for funding in this way after waiting so long for a promise that should have been delivered years ago.

"Football belongs to everyone. This isn't about party politics, it's about fairness, transparency and respect for all clubs. People across our constituency, from every background, come together to support their local teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SDLP MLA said she had already signed the petition and called on every East Derry MLA to do the same.

"That collective voice will send a clear message to the Executive: our local clubs deserve answers, they deserve fairness, and they deserve investment in the facilities that will allow them to thrive for years to come."