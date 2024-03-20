Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They have acquired the licence and trading premises for the century-old pub and restaurant as part of a six-figure investment supported by Ulster Bank.

Caorlan, a former hospitality manager, took over the lease of the popular bar and restaurant in September 2020, with then business partner Gavin Bates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recently completed a management buyout of the business with wife Ciara, and says the purchase of the licence and premises creates a solid foundation for growth.

Caorlan and Ciara McAllister pictured with Ulster Bank business development manager Lee White.

“We took a gamble on the business after its initial closure in March 2020. It was a challenging time for hospitality, but the response from the community when we reopened was overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

“That response and regular custom sustained us. We’re very proud of how far we’ve come and are hopeful for the road ahead, especially with my wife, Ciara, supporting me at the helm of the business as we continue to grow.

“We’re stronger than ever before and, with Ulster Bank’s support, we’re equipped and ready to start writing the next chapter for The Halfway House.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ulster Bank business development manager, Lee White, said: “The transformation of The Halfway House over the past four years is testament to the resilience of Caorlan and his team as they navigated the immensely challenging market conditions facing the hospitality sector.

“We’re pleased to provide the funding to support the acquisition of the licence and premises, which offers the business greater security and opens up new opportunities for growth and development.”

From lockdowns to rising costs, The Halfway has continually adapted to the market. “Over the last six months we’ve frozen our menu prices, even with additional cost pressures on the business,” Caorlan remarked.