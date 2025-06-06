A kind-hearted pensioner who started to volunteer with St Vincent de Paul to “keep busy” is calling it a day after 36 years of dedicated service to the charity.

Lurgan lady Phyllis McIlduff is hanging up her Vincent’s apron at the amazing age of 96.

"I love meeting people in Vincent’s but after 36 years volunteering with St Vincent de Paul I think it’s time to retire. I’m slowing down so I know I just need to take it easier but I would say to anyone who might be thinking about volunteering to do it – you will really enjoy it!”

Phyllis began volunteering after her husband Seamus died in 1990 and she met Sr Mary on the street in Lurgan who suggested she join the Society.

Phyllis had given up her job in the hospital so she had time to spare. She went along and spoke with SVP and before she knew it, she was helping out in the childcare centre, giving out juice and spending time with the children.

Soon after, Phyllis moved into the Vincent’s shop and really enjoyed the buzz with the customers.

She added: “It got me out of the house after my husband died, kept me busy and I just loved talking to people.”

As well as volunteering in the Lurgan shop, Phyllis made her modelling debut for SVP at the regional fashion show in 2018. She modelled at a fashion show in Cookstown and said that the experience was great fun.

"I did what I could to help out. Whether that was in Vincent’s, in the childcare centre, modelling. I just wanted to help in any way that I could”, she said.

Mary Waide, SVP regional president for the Northern region, said: “On behalf of The Society of St Vincent de Paul I would like to congratulate Phyllis on her dedicated service to the Society and to her committed volunteering in Vincent’s Lurgan.

"We are indebted to her selflessness and the impact that she has made on the volunteers, staff and people of Lurgan. In this Volunteers’ Week we would express our thanks to Phyllis and wish her well on her retirement.”

Phyllis was recognised by the Society with the award of Volunteer of the Year at Vincent’s retail conference and everyone at SVP wishes her a long and happy retirement.

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland and is committed to promoting self-sufficiency and working diligently for social justice. Dedicated SVP volunteers work across all communities to support individuals, regardless of their background, who are battling poverty and social exclusion.

Funds raised from donors based in Northern Ireland are kept in the Northern Region and last year SVP spent £5 million across the region, in the key areas of electricity, food, gas, oil and household goods.

More information on the work of SVP can be found in the Northern Region Yearbook at: https://www.svp.ie/publications/

If you require help from SVP or if you would like to become a member, there are more details at https://www.svp.ie/