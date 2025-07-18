It started as a dream – but now a Co Antrim man is making guitars for some of the world’s best-known musicians in America and beyond.

Chris Moffitt, founder of Kithara Guitars, left university and a promising career in property investment in 2018 to pursue his passion - becoming a world-class guitar maker.

Raised in a creative home, where he played guitar while his dad worked from a converted garage in their backyard as a traditional sign-writer, Chris developed an early love of music and fine handwork – two passions that now converge in every instrument he builds.

Chris began his unconventional journey by studying guitar making under master craftsman Sam Irwin at the Lagan Lutherie School, with a vision to bring a fresh, creative approach to his trade. To make this dream a reality, Chris took over the family garage, transforming it into a fully-equipped workshop where he uses his bare hands to create one-of-a-kind guitars bespoke to each guitarist.

Chris Moffitt: strumming up business from Ballyclare to the big stage.

Seven years later, Ballyclare-based Kithara Guitars is going strong, and Chris counts Lewis Capaldi, as well as guitarists for The Killers and Hozier, among his growing list of customers.

"I sold my first guitar to my sister’s friend, and now I’m selling guitars to some of the greatest guitarists in the world”, said Chris.

"I’ve always believed in my passion. From day one, I had a clear vision of where I wanted to go – and that belief is what has driven me forward.”

Every Kithara guitar is a custom creation, developed through close collaboration with each client to ensure it reflects their unique style and sound. Chris is proud to offer a personal, hands-on approach that prioritises quality over quantity."

Now, thanks to support from Go Succeed, Northern Ireland’s enterprise support service, Chris is refining his business direction.

"I’m not against scaling or growing a team one day – but after taking time to develop the long-term vision for Kithara, I feel a deep responsibility to grow this business organically. I want to focus on the relationship between maker and musician, going on a journey with each individual customer. My top priority is building the best guitars I can. If scaling up ever means scaling down on quality, I’m just not interested,” Chris said.

Through Go Succeed, Chris received valuable mentoring that enhanced his business acumen and connected him with the right people to take his business to the next level.

"Go Succeed came in at exactly the right time for me. I’m confident in my craft – building guitars and bringing musicians' ideas to life – but the business side was where I needed support.

"What stood out most was how personalised the experience was. It wasn’t generic advice, it was tailored to me. I had multiple mentors who helped me with everything from financial and marketing advice to the development of a structured business plan.”

Chris is one of the entrepreneurs in his council area to have benefitted from expert Go Succeed advice and guidance.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick said his story is “a testament to the talent, creativity and dedication” in the region.

"Through Go Succeed, we’re committed to supporting individuals at every stage of their journey - providing tailored advice, mentorship and practical tools to help them grow with confidence.”