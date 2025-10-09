The funeral of former Northern Ireland and Newcastle United goalkeeper Iam McFaul will take place in Coleraine on Wednesday, October 22.

Mr McFaul died peacefully aged 82 at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on October 4.

Born in Coleraine, William ‘Iam’ McFaul started his career at his hometown club before moving to Linfield in 1961. He then spent five years at Windsor Park before Newcastle United paid £7,000 for his services.

During his time from 1966-1975 at St James’s Park, he made 386 appearances helping Newcastle win the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

The funeral arrangements for footballer Iam McFaul have been released.

He would later become manager at Newcastle in 1985 and coached soon-to-be star Paul Gascogine into the first-team despite only being 18-years-old.

After leaving Newcastle, he went on to manage Coleraine and the Guam national team, as well as being a scout for Norwich City.

In a family notice, Mr McFaul was described as “dearly loved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Stephen, loved father-in-law of Clare and adored granda of Jack and Alfie.”

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in New Row Presbyterian Church, Coleraine on Wednesday, 22nd October at noon, followed by a private cremation.