ABC Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray paid tribute to popular figure and well-known funeral director, Ian Milne, at a recent meeting of the local authority.

Mr Milne passed away suddenly at his home on September 28. The family business has three funeral homes, in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge.

Ald Moutray commented: “I want to express my sympathy at the passing of Mr Ian Milne, who passed suddenly on September 28. Ian was indeed a larger-than-life character around this borough, and indeed far beyond the borough.

“Although a renowned undertaker for many years, Ian was a lot more than that. His involvement, especially in repatriations of persons who died abroad, was well known.

Ian Milne. Photo: Milne Funeral Services

“His expertise in that field brought him in connection with many families who found themselves in dire need. Ian was much more than an undertaker.

“I first met Ian 30 years ago when, unknown to many, he worked quietly as a peace builder, trying to bring communities together at a very difficult time.

“The last time I met Ian was in the summer, when Glenavon played a friendly with an east German team. Ian was a Glenavon director and was there, in the thick of it, and loving it all.

“To his family, I extend my sympathy at this time to the loss of a good man.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter