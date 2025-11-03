Ian Milne: Lord Mayor pays tribute to respected Co Armagh and Co Down funeral director

By Francois Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 18:53 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 18:53 GMT
Autumn Budget: What exactly is the UK budget, and why does It matter?
ABC Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray paid tribute to popular figure and well-known funeral director, Ian Milne, at a recent meeting of the local authority.

Mr Milne passed away suddenly at his home on September 28. The family business has three funeral homes, in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge.

Ald Moutray commented: “I want to express my sympathy at the passing of Mr Ian Milne, who passed suddenly on September 28. Ian was indeed a larger-than-life character around this borough, and indeed far beyond the borough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although a renowned undertaker for many years, Ian was a lot more than that. His involvement, especially in repatriations of persons who died abroad, was well known.

Ian Milne. Photo: Milne Funeral Servicesplaceholder image
Ian Milne. Photo: Milne Funeral Services

“His expertise in that field brought him in connection with many families who found themselves in dire need. Ian was much more than an undertaker.

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

“I first met Ian 30 years ago when, unknown to many, he worked quietly as a peace builder, trying to bring communities together at a very difficult time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The last time I met Ian was in the summer, when Glenavon played a friendly with an east German team. Ian was a Glenavon director and was there, in the thick of it, and loving it all.

“To his family, I extend my sympathy at this time to the loss of a good man.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:MayorBanbridge
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice