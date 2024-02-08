Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The glitzy pre-Valentine's ceremony was held in the La Mon Hotel & Country Club, Belfast, and was hosted by Cool FM's Rebecca McKinney.

And there was a hat-trick of accolades for Banbridge...

They included local footballer DJ Greener (aka Stephen) rocking home with the DJ of the Year.

PARTY TIME...The Banbridge crew celebrate their success.

Carp Diem Videography by Gary McKinstry also won the award in his category.

And Marian McClean of Epiphany Designs won the Highly Commended Wedding Stationer Award.

Marian told the Chronicle: "As the saying goes..."Do what you love and love what you do"...this describes me perfectly.

"I was already delighted to have been nominated as Top 10 Stationery Suppliers in Northern Ireland, but to win the Highly Commended Wedding Stationer Award at The Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2024, well...it's the icing on the cake!

AND THE WINNERS ARE...From left, Gary McKinstry, Marian McClean and Stephen Greene.

"From working with all couples to create unique Wedding Stationery to set the scene of their dream wedding day... to having them return to you as customers for your occasions cards, I am truly grateful for all the support I receive with my small business.In the background I have very supportive family and friends who always cheer me on, including my beautiful sister, Anne who attended the awards with me.

"It was an honour to be seated at what turned out to be a 'winners table'. DJ Greener - whom I had the pleasure of making his and his beautiful wife, Laura's wedding stationery - and Gary McKinstry. I am thrilled to attend such glamorous awards recognising the hard work all businesses in the Wedding Industry put into each couple's special day.

"I am looking forward to continuing this wonderful journey with more couples this year.