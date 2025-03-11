Featuring past and present teachers as well as famous former pupils such as The Beatiful South’s Briana Corrigan and the first Irish woman to scale Everest, Hannah Shiels, the series is available now on iPlayer.

The programme information reads: “Perched on the rugged Northern Irish coastline, Dominican College in Portstewart, with its castle-like grandeur, was once a boarding school run by Dominican nuns.

"Past pupils, teachers and a Dominican sister bring the building's history to life, sharing tales of 'Port magic', sneaking out to local discos, and the unique experience of living and learning in a castle by the sea.”

1 . TELEVISION Portstewart's Dominican College features in a BBC1 NI series 'If Walls Could Talk'. Photo: BBC