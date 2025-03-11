Iconic 'castle on the hill' Portstewart's Dominican College features in BBC1 show

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:48 BST
Portstewart’s Dominican College is one of the iconic Northern Ireland buildings to feature in a new BBC1 TV show called ‘If Walls Could Talk’

Featuring past and present teachers as well as famous former pupils such as The Beatiful South’s Briana Corrigan and the first Irish woman to scale Everest, Hannah Shiels, the series is available now on iPlayer.

The programme information reads: “Perched on the rugged Northern Irish coastline, Dominican College in Portstewart, with its castle-like grandeur, was once a boarding school run by Dominican nuns.

"Past pupils, teachers and a Dominican sister bring the building's history to life, sharing tales of 'Port magic', sneaking out to local discos, and the unique experience of living and learning in a castle by the sea.”

Portstewart's Dominican College features in a BBC1 NI series 'If Walls Could Talk'.

1. TELEVISION

Portstewart's Dominican College features in a BBC1 NI series 'If Walls Could Talk'. Photo: BBC

Related topics:Northern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice