Rathlin Island’s lighthouse is to feature in a series of short new videos and photos to be shared by Tourism Ireland with its 6,000,000 social media followers.

There are 65 lighthouses operated by Irish Lights dotted around the island of Ireland in beautiful coastal locations. As their function in lighting our coasts is automated, many are now being regenerated as heritage buildings with a tourism focus – some are visitor attractions, while others offer unique places to stay on a self-catering basis.

Tourism Ireland has partnered with Great Lighthouses of Ireland (the tourism partnership led by Irish Lights) to capture compelling content featuring these beautiful lighthouses in scenic locations around the island of Ireland.

The short videos highlight some of the unique characteristics and charm of the lighthouses. As well as exploring Rathlin West, there’s also

the opportunity to enjoy Rathlin Island from the sea with local company Kintra Boat Tours.