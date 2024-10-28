Iconic lighthouse on Rathlin Island to feature in tourism social media drive
There are 65 lighthouses operated by Irish Lights dotted around the island of Ireland in beautiful coastal locations. As their function in lighting our coasts is automated, many are now being regenerated as heritage buildings with a tourism focus – some are visitor attractions, while others offer unique places to stay on a self-catering basis.
Tourism Ireland has partnered with Great Lighthouses of Ireland (the tourism partnership led by Irish Lights) to capture compelling content featuring these beautiful lighthouses in scenic locations around the island of Ireland.
The short videos highlight some of the unique characteristics and charm of the lighthouses. As well as exploring Rathlin West, there’s also
the opportunity to enjoy Rathlin Island from the sea with local company Kintra Boat Tours.