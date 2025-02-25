Icy conditions warning for motorists with gritting operation planned across areas of the province

Motorists are advised icy conditions are expected on some roads in the northern, western and eastern areas of the province on Tuesday (February 25) evening.

In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) added: “Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

"Dfi Roads Engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake salting of the scheduled network if required."

