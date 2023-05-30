Register
If you're doing a clear out consider donating to Dunmurry and Lisburn Self Help Africa Shops

If you have been doing a spring clean and getting ready for the summer months, consider donating any unwanted items to the Self Help Africa charity shops in Dunmurry and Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th May 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:47 BST

The Self Help Africa Northern Ireland shops in Dunmurry and Lisburn would welcome any contributions of worn but not worn out goods, and can find them a second home while raising much needed funds for its development projects in Africa.

Gerard Magee, Head of Retail, Self Help Africa Northern Ireland, says that every £30 that is raised by the local shops in Dunmurry or Lisburn is enough to set a rural poor family in Africa on the path to self sufficiency.

“We’re always looking for stock, so if you have a bag of clothing, some unwanted toys or other goods, or have books, bric-a-brac or other bits and pieces that you’d like to find a new home for, please keep us in mind,” said Gerard.

