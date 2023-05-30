If you're doing a clear out consider donating to Dunmurry and Lisburn Self Help Africa Shops

If you have been doing a spring clean and getting ready for the summer months, consider donating any unwanted items to the Self Help Africa charity shops in Dunmurry and Lisburn.

The Self Help Africa Northern Ireland shops in Dunmurry and Lisburn would welcome any contributions of worn but not worn out goods, and can find them a second home while raising much needed funds for its development projects in Africa.

Gerard Magee, Head of Retail, Self Help Africa Northern Ireland, says that every £30 that is raised by the local shops in Dunmurry or Lisburn is enough to set a rural poor family in Africa on the path to self sufficiency.

