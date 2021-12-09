IFI delivers £64,983 to Ballymena Carson Project

The Carson Project works primarily in Ballymena town but it also supports local lrural areas imcluding Cullybackey, Broughshane, Ahogill and Kells. The Project will deliver a series of community development initiatives over a one year period.

The IFI was set up by the British and Irish governments as an independent organisation in 1986.

It delivers a range of peace and reconciliation initiatives across Northern Ireland and the southern border counties.

IFI Chairperson Paddy Harte and the IFI board. L-R: Avila Kilmurray, Allen McAdam, Sadie Ward McDermott, Paddy Harte, Bernie Butler, Peter Osborne and Hilary Singleton. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

The Carson Project has been supported by the IFI for many years.

The Project is funded through the IFI’s Peace Impact Programme, which is designed to deliver positive community transformation through sensitive interventions in communities that have not previously, or only partially, participated in peace building and reconciliation activities.

Projects operate in areas that suffer from high levels of economic and social deprivation.

It increases engagement through a range of activities around cultural identity, education and skills development.

This enables communities to build resilience and navigate their way through more challenging issues such as parades, paramilitary gatekeeping, flags and bonfires.

The Carson Project is involved in promoting culture and heritage and encourages participants to take on a more positive role within their communities. For the first time, the project plans to engage local women in challenging peace building and conflict transformation conversations. They will facilitate their development through a series of workshops and training, which will equip them with the confidence and skills they need to become more active in their community enabling them to recognise the importance of their role in peace building.

IFI Chairperson Paddy Harte said: “Peace building in any context is a slow process, but we are committed to supporting and empowering communities. Over the last 35 years, we have achieved a lot by implementing innovative programmes and initiatives aimed at tackling the most difficult issues and reaching out to marginalised communities.