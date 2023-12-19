Several key historic properties have been illuminated in Templepatrick village to raise awareness and appreciation of these important landmarks, improve the attractiveness of the village and encourage locals and visitors to explore the area.

Among the historic properties demonstrating architectural or heritage importance to the village are the Castle Upton Gate House, the Old Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Lodge. These and others have benefitted from the installation of specialist lighting to make them more visible.

Illumination is widely recognised as a tool to enhance an area, making it safer and more welcoming, helping to contribute to increased footfall and having a positive impact on the evening economy. As an important gateway into Northern Ireland due to its proximity to the airport, the initiative is also seen as a positive step in boosting local pride in the area.

The scheme, delivered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, has been funded by the COVID Recovery Small Scheme Settlements Regeneration Programme, supported by the Department for Communities (DfC), Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

One of the properties illuminated in Templepatrick. Picture Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough, Councillor Mark Cooper, welcomed the positive effects of the initiative:

"The new illumination scheme has introduced an additional dimension to the local architectural scene, casting a gentle glow on key properties in the village,” he said.