Steven has been very sadly missed since his sudden death at home on December 23, 2024.

Determined to keep his memory alive and to raise valuable funds for charity, a group of walkers set off on a memorable trek wearing T-shirts bearing Steven’s photo and ‘Forever 24’ on the front along with ‘Simply the Best’ on the back.

They completed the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail in Co Fermanagh. nicknamed, ‘the stairway to Heaven’ – enjoying spectacular views along the route.

Steven’s family, friends and partner – and even 18-month-old Louie Carson – joined in the walk to raise money for Young Epilepsy.

"With a target of £500 we are currently sitting at £1,017,” said Darlene Gordon.

"We love Steven then, now and forever! A character who could never be forgotten. We as friends are blessed to have known him, we will always keep his memory alive.

"Thank you everyone who donated.”

