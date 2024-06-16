Among the services available through the project based at Woodview Avenue in Portadown are family support and pastoral care, life skills training, volunteering opportunities, budgeting advice, emergency food and clothing provision, furniture collection and distribution.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to see what was going on and found a big crowd enjoying the day.
1. Helping Hands
Blooming at the flower and plant stall at the Helping Hands fun day are Jayne Burns and Lorraine Hanvey. PT24-283. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Helping Hands
Happy faces at the Helping Hands open day on Saturday. PT24-295. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Helping Hands
All smiles at the Helping Hands open day are from Stephen and Kate Russell, seated, and Wndy Oliver. PT24-286. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Helping Hands
Amy Abraham completes another masterpice on the face of George McKinley (6) at the Helping Hands open day on Saturday. PT24-285. Photo: Tony Hendron