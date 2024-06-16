In 16 pictures: fun for all at Helping Hands Community Outreach Project open day in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Jun 2024, 14:21 BST
Helping Hands Community Outreach Project held an open day on Saturday with a host of activities for all ages.

Among the services available through the project based at Woodview Avenue in Portadown are family support and pastoral care, life skills training, volunteering opportunities, budgeting advice, emergency food and clothing provision, furniture collection and distribution.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to see what was going on and found a big crowd enjoying the day.

Blooming at the flower and plant stall at the Helping Hands fun day are Jayne Burns and Lorraine Hanvey. PT24-283. Photo: Tony Hendron

Happy faces at the Helping Hands open day on Saturday. PT24-295. Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles at the Helping Hands open day are from Stephen and Kate Russell, seated, and Wndy Oliver. PT24-286. Photo: Tony Hendron

Amy Abraham completes another masterpice on the face of George McKinley (6) at the Helping Hands open day on Saturday. PT24-285. Photo: Tony Hendron

